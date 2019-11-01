News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 09:55:21 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Jayden De Laura surprised by new offer

Jayden De Laura
Jayden De Laura
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Jayden De Laura committed to Washington State in early October. He was expecting his recruitment to slow down.Instead, the three-star quarterback from Honolulu St. Louis landed a new offer from USC...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}