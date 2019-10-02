USC coach Clay Helton provided an update on JT Daniels on Wednesday, noting the injured quarterback had undergone a successful surgery earlier this week to repair the torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

"It went extremely well. He's now back on campus and starting the rehab process, but really happy for him. It went very, very smoothly," Helton said.

Daniels, who was injured in the second quarter of the season opener, is taking a redshirt this season and will have three years eligibility remaining when he returns.

Depending on what true freshman Kedon Slovis does over the rest of this season, there could be a very interesting quarterback competition awaiting Daniels' return.

To that end, Helton suggested Daniels might be able to do some individual/throwing work during spring practice if he's cleared in time, with an eye toward returning fully for preseason camp.

"Usually those things are 9-12 months, and with a QB a little bit different process because you can start throwing. So I can imagine him in spring having an opportunity, not to be in live team periods, but have the availability to throw routes on air, one-on-ones and be able to do that as long as he's medically cleared," Helton said.

He added that Daniels already seems eager to get a jumps start on his rehab.

"I talked to him literally right after the surgery and he was already in the machine that bends your knee back and forth, going 100 miles an hour," Helton said with a laugh. "He said, 'Coach, I'm already 15 degrees ahead of schedule right now.' He'll be one, just knowing him, he'll be working daylight to dark to get it done."

