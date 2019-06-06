Quarterback Matt Fink, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid April and was briefly linked to Illinois, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he's staying at USC.

Fink was believed to be third on the depth chart coming out of spring practice after spending last season as Trojans' No. 2 quarterback. He briefly filled in for freshman starter JT Daniels at the end of USC's loss at Utah in late October, completing 6 of 7 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 21 yards.

But Fink sustained broken ribs in that game and Jack Sears took the start at QB the following week as Daniels remained out following a concussion.

Sears was the closest challenger to Daniels through spring practice. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell does not emphasize a QB's running abilities in his system, and Fink's mobility is his greatest attribute while Daniels and Sears are superior passers.

Fink's father told the LA Times in early May that his son was heading to Illinois, but Fink later stated he had not made any decision yet and continued to evaluate his future, leading to his announcement that he'll remain at USC. The Trojans will have four scholarship quarterbacks entering the 2019 season, including impressive freshman Kedon Slovis.

This move, along with the addition of Florida transfer cornerback Chris Steele, is believed to put the Trojans at the 85 scholarship limit.

