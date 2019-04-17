Quarterback Matt Fink is planning to transfer from USC at the end of this spring semester, according to sources.

Fink entered spring practice with everyone fixated on other QBs -- the spotlight focused on whether Jack Sears would challenge incumbent starter JT Daniels for the job -- and it didn't help his cause that true freshman Kedon Slovis impressed over the last six weeks as well.

Fink was displeased with being told he stood third on the depth chart coming out of the spring, according to a source. The LA Times was first to confirm that Fink is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

