QB Miller Moss thanks USC while announcing plans to transfer

It was expected from the moment he lost his starting job last month, and quarterback Miller Moss made it official Monday in announcing his plans to transfer. The NCAA transfer portal opens next Monday, but graduate transfers like Moss can enter at any time. So far, Moss is the first USC player since the end of the season to announce his intentions to depart the program. Moss passed for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in nine games before USC coach Lincoln Riley announced a quarterback change going into the Trojans' second bye week, installing Jayden Maiava as the starter for the final three games. With one more season of eligibility, Moss was all but certain to depart the program at that point. He shared his thoughts on social media in his farewell post to USC, coaches, teammates and fans.

"Being a USC Trojan was a lifelong dream of mine. Putting on the cardinal and gold and competing on behalf of my teammates and school is something I will forever take pride in. I poured everything I have into this -- body, heart, mind and soul -- and am humbled by and proud of what my teammates and I accomplished and fought tooth and nail for," Moss wrote. "... I could not be more grateful for the support from my coaches. The guidance that I have received will last me far beyond my days of playing football. To Gavin Morris, Bennie Wylie, Lincoln Riley and Kliff Kingsbury, your mentorship has been and will continue to be invaluable. "To my teammates and closest friends: It is the people that make the place, and you guys are what truly made my experience special. I have always felt the goals and accomplishments are less meaningful without relationships to share them with, and the past few years at USC are a testament to that belief. "Looking towards the future, I'm unwaveringly committed to becoming an even better quarterback and leader, and to achieving this at the next level. In order to realize these goals, I am entering the transfer portal as a graduate student." Moss was honored with USC's seniors before the game Saturday vs. Notre Dame, where he hugged Riley on his way out to the field.

He later walked around an empty Coliseum after leaving the locker room, taking it in one last time.