Count defensive lineman Aaron Armitage as another prospect whose recruitment was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting dead period. The Canadian who attends Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy had March visits to Florida and Notre Dame canceled, but that hasn’t stopped him from communicating with a number of coaches across the country. In mid-April, Armitage was able to narrow his long offer sheet down to five programs, but a decision date is on hold because he still has more visits he’d like to take before pulling the trigger. None of his top five contenders are close to home, so getting a close look at his finalists is a major priority.

1. STANFORD

Armitage has placed a big emphasis on picking a school with a top academic program and it’s hard to do much better than Stanford. He has been to the campus before and that experience left a lasting impression. The coaches remain in regular contact with Armitage and they are hoping he is able to take another visit to campus before he makes his decision.

2. USC

The Trojans have made up a lot of ground in Armitage’s recruitment very quickly due in large part to his relationship with new USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto. The two built a strong bond while he was the defensive line coach at Virginia and USC is hoping that pays off down the road. Expect USC to push for Armitage to visit as soon as the recruiting dead period is over. The Trojans coaching staff and fans have to be excited about the possibility of pairing Armitage and Rivals250 No. 1 prospect Korey Foreman.

3. FLORIDA

The Gators had a little momentum with Armitage earlier this year, but they are stuck playing from behind right now. Getting Armitage on campus would have really helped them make a big push in his recruitment, but they’ll need to step up their efforts to strengthen their bond with him until he’s allowed to take trips again. Florida already holds a few commitments from defensive linemen, but Armitage is still high on its wish list.

4. OREGON

Armitage was really excited about the possibility of playing for Oregon and he’s enamored with its development program and facilities. Expect the Ducks to renew their efforts with him down the road and present a tailored academic plan to try to gain momentum. Armitage does have a longstanding relationship with many coaches at Oregon but he sees an opportunity to be successful in Eugene.

5. LSU