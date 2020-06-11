Ethan Calvert wanted to take a bunch of visits this offseason and really narrow down his list of schools, but the coronavirus travel ban stopped that idea. It now looks impossible for the four-star linebacker from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian to get out this summer. That could be a real roadblock in his recruitment, but Calvert does have some teams that are clearly standing out. There is definitely a Pac-12 feel to Calvert’s recruitment, which is not necessarily a surprise. His older brothers, Bo and Josh, play at UCLA and Washington, respectively, and so the four-star linebacker has had a jump-start to his own recruitment. The Oaks Christian standout has 20 offers and lots of options, but because he cannot take visits, some teams have clearly emerged as the strongest contenders at this point. CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker



*****

*****

1. USC

Calvert is one of the top priorities for USC this recruiting cycle and the Trojans are definitely going to be a big-time player in his recruitment until he makes a decision. His brother, Bo, was committed to USC early in his recruitment before signing with UCLA, and Calvert is already very familiar with the program and the new coaching staff. One thing that his older brothers told him about the recruiting process is that relationships are the most important thing to consider when picking a school, and Calvert has a great bond with USC’s staff, from coach Clay Helton on down.

*****

2. UCLA

Before the dead period and before the coronavirus shutdown in recent months, Calvert had an opportunity to take a visit to UCLA and talk with coach Chip Kelly and others, and that could really help the Bruins as his recruitment continues. His brother, Bo, plays there and Calvert could get an unvarnished take about what’s going on inside the program. Lining up alongside his brother, near his hometown and playing in the Rose Bowl could be an important consideration. Plus, UCLA has made it clear Calvert is a top need in this class and that could be appealing. The Bruins are right there in Calvert’s recruitment, and this could end up being a hometown battle between USC and UCLA.

*****

3. WASHINGTON

Calvert has been interested in Washington for a long time and it could only help that his brother, Josh, is a redshirt freshman linebacker there. Playing with his other brother could be a major draw, and the four-star has said he has a great relationship with the Huskies’ coaching staff even as the program has transitioned from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake. Washington has churned out NFL-level players on both sides of the ball, and the Huskies have been winning -- two big factors in the Huskies favor.



*****

4. UTAH