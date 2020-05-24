Terrance Ferguson has nearly 30 offers but in recent days the four-star tight end narrowed his favorites to five with Auburn, Oregon, USC, Wisconsin and Tennessee making the cut. There’s only one catch: The Littleton (Colo.) Heritage standout has not visited any of his top five yet and with the coronavirus travel ban in place, taking trips anytime soon is not possible. Ferguson said he could make his commitment without visits if it stays closed down but he’s also in no rush to decide. Below, we rank the contenders in Ferguson’s recruitment.

1. OREGON

Coach Mario Cristobal is in communication with Ferguson and his family every day and that has made a big impression on the four-star tight end who said he has "by far" the best relationship with Cristobal out of all the head coaches recruiting him. He's also hit it off with assistant coach Bobby Williams and Ferguson loves how new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead would utilize him in the offense. Ferguson has also called Oregon his dream school growing up and that should play a factor for sure.

2. AUBURN

Auburn is looking for tight ends with Ferguson and former Texas pledges Lake McRee and Landen King among those topping the board. The Littleton Heritage standout is a huge fan of new offensive coordinator Chad Morris from his time as head coach at Arkansas, the first offer for Ferguson. He also has developed a strong bond with position coach Larry Porter and Ferguson especially likes how Morris has used tight ends at his previous stops.

3. USC

Most of the USC coaching staff has been in close contact with Ferguson and that could be important for the Trojans because the four-star knows the history and tradition of the program. Perhaps most importantly is how the USC staff has described flexing out Ferguson in the offense and using him as a hybrid receiver/tight end, similar to how he plays in high school. USC also has an advantage with the networking opportunities Ferguson would be awarded by going to college in Los Angeles.

4. TENNESSEE

The relationships are great between Ferguson and the Tennessee staff, especially with position coach Joe Osovet and Brian Niedermeyer among others. The four-star tight end said he feels a strong family atmosphere among the staff and that could carry a lot of weight as his recruitment continues. Another big draw for Tennessee is that it's putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the country and playing in the SEC – especially for a team that's getting better on paper – could be something to seriously consider.

5. WISCONSIN