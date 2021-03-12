TrojanSports - Ranking the Contenders: Four-star WR Kojo Antwi

Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi cut his list to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC on Thursday. He is a receiver with good size, but it is his speed that has some of the top programs in the country in pursuit. His recruitment got going a little over a year ago, and he thought about committing this spring, but is now set to commit July 5, on his mother's birthday.

1. TEXAS A&M

There is that saying — family comes first — that plays a role in the Aggies being on top of this list. Antwi has a brother and sister in Texas, and he has visited College Station with his brother. Texas A&M was a school Antwi grew up watching too, and he likes the offense Jimbo Fisher runs, and what the Aggies offer academically. This one is close, very close, at the top, but Texas A&M gets the nod nearly four months out.

2. GEORGIA

Some may have Georgia as the frontrunner, and they have a strong case for many reasons. Georgia is the in-state school. Antwi knows numerous Georgia commits. He is familiar with the staff in Athens. It is a very tight race at the top, and almost like 1A and 1B between Georgia and Texas A&M, so the Bulldogs are a legit contender in this race. Antwi plays with five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton on the Hustle Inc. 7-on-7 team, and he has talked about how it would be nice to play together on the next level.

3. OHIO STATE

What Ohio State has done between the lines, how the Buckeyes have produced at wide receiver and the connection with Brian Hartline has the Buckeyes deep in this race. If the ban on visits is lifted in June, and Antwi can make it to Columbus, this could get a little tighter at the top. The communication is solid, and Hartline is strong on the recruiting trail, so Ohio State is a school to watch.

4. ALABAMA

5. USC