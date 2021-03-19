TrojanSports - Ranking the Contenders: Gentry Williams

*****

1. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners could be tough to beat. Really tough. Williams grew up an Oklahoma fan and his mom went to school in Norman. The in-state prospect has also been to campus and has developed a strong relationship with coach Lincoln Riley. In a SoonerScoop story from last summer, Williams said, “it’s been OU since Day 1.” Not only is the Booker T. Washington standout a fan of the Oklahoma program but the Sooners could use his talent and athletic ability at cornerback almost immediately on a defense that is still rebuilding.

*****

2. FLORIDA

If there’s a team that could pull an upset in Williams’ recruitment it could be Florida. There are numerous reasons for that. A virtual visit on March 8 could've been really convincing, and Williams is building a relationship with new assistant coach Garrick McGee, who also attended Tulsa Booker T. Washington. That could be an important connection, plus Florida is one of only two schools - along with Ole Miss (which didn’t make his top list) - that is recruiting Williams at wide receiver. If Williams can be convinced he could be the next Kadarius Toney, then the Gators should stay very high on the list.

*****

3. USC

The feeling with USC is that the Trojans are battling for Williams, selling the brand-building opportunities in Los Angeles and top-notch recruiter and associate head coach Donte Williams is doing everything possible to keep the Trojans high on the list. Will it be enough? A visit to California would definitely be a major step for USC, and Williams can never be counted out of a recruitment since he’s landed some high-level players since joining the staff.

*****

4. ARKANSAS

The state of Oklahoma is prime recruiting territory for second-year coach Sam Pittman, and that was evident in the Razorbacks’ 2021 class. Arkansas signed Williams’ teammate Keaun Parker, and that could be something for the four-star to consider when it comes to the SEC school. The Razorbacks also went across town to Tulsa Union for AJ Green and they recruit the state hard. The Arkansas coaching staff is coming hard after Williams, but it definitely trails some other schools.

*****

5. LSU

Corey Raymond can never be counted out of a recruitment, and LSU’s cornerbacks coach has developed a good relationship with Williams, but the Tigers already have three defensive backs committed. That could be an issue, and then LSU is also targeting Earl Little Jr., Chris Graves and others. That doesn't mean the coaches don’t like Williams, but they must feel others have a better shot at landing him.

*****

6. MISSOURI