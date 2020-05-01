*****

USC

What doesn’t Simon like about USC? He loves the football tradition there, he loves the academics, the location, the weather and he’s developing an even stronger relationship with new assistant coach Donte Williams. Simon remained highly interested in the Trojans, even when there was some lack of communication as there was an offseason coaching overhaul. Now that things are back in place, USC looks like the team to beat. If Simon is to play linebacker at the next level, the Trojans have developed many talented ones over the years and that could be a factor, too.

WASHINGTON

Washington is the home school. He’s visited there multiple times. Simon has a great relationship with Jimmy Lake, who recruited Simon as an assistant coach and is now the head coach of the Huskies. If familiarity is going to win the day in Simon’s recruitment, then the Huskies could be tough to beat. The four-star knows a lot about the program, he’s comfortable there and Washington has been doing an extraordinary job developing players to win in the Pac-12 and then head off to the NFL. Washington has had 15 players drafted the last three years. It’s definitely an intriguing proposition if Simon leans toward staying closer to home as decision day nears.

STANFORD