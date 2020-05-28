TrojanSports - Ranking the Contenders: Nathaniel Wiggins

Nathaniel Wiggins is an athlete out of Atlanta Westlake with the ability to play on either side of the ball at the next level. He can make things happen on offense, but his home in the future is likely on defense. But will he be a cornerback or a safety? That could depend on where he ends up. He is a talent that can do many things between the lines.

On May 5, the Rivals250 athlete cut his list to eight programs. Wiggins said that could be the final eight schools for him, and on his list were Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

Tennessee was the only school Wiggins was able to visit before visits were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March. At that time, he was in talks with Georgia, LSU and Oregon about visits in the spring. A decision is not likely until Wiggins can get out for more visits, but at the rate players are committing these days, anything is possible.

This decision could go a number of ways, and the list of schools in this race is still very fluid, but here are four we expect to stay in it for the foreseeable future.

