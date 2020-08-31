TrojanSports - Ranking the top 10 remaining 2021 recruiting priorities for USC

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

With the calendar turning to September tomorrow, it's starting to feel like the home stretch for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Assuming the early signing period is not affected by the ramifications of the pandemic, commits can start signing National Letters of Intent with their school of choice in about three and a half months.

Unlike a year ago at this time, USC has already addressed many of its needs and built the foundation of a top-10 national recruiting class. With 18 public commitments as now, the Trojans rank No. 7 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

But some commitments are stronger than others, and more to the point many of the program's top overall targets remain undecided, so the job is far from done.

While USC's spring momentum has been undermined a bit by the national recruiting shutdown that has prevented schools from hosting organized on-campus visits, the Trojans could still finish with one of the top recruiting classes in the country depending on how they close with those remaining prospects.

With that in mind, we've ranked the top 10 remaining recruiting targets for the Trojans based on our perspective of the program's lingering needs as well as the viability of landing the respective prospect. In some cases, a prospect who would rank near the top of the list on talent alone is bumped down a few spots based on the Trojans' outlook in their recruitment. In other cases, the sheer potential value they hold to this class factored in most heavily to the ranking. We explain our thought process thoroughly for each selection.

Without further preface, here's our list:

