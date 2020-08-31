TrojanSports - Ranking the top 10 remaining 2021 recruiting priorities for USC

Ranking the top 10 remaining 2021 recruiting priorities for USC
With the calendar turning to September tomorrow, it's starting to feel like the home stretch for the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Assuming the early signing period is not affected by the ramifications of the pandemic, commits can start signing National Letters of Intent with their school of choice in about three and a half months.
Unlike a year ago at this time, USC has already addressed many of its needs and built the foundation of a top-10 national recruiting class. With 18 public commitments as now, the Trojans rank No. 7 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
But some commitments are stronger than others, and more to the point many of the program's top overall targets remain undecided, so the job is far from done.
While USC's spring momentum has been undermined a bit by the national recruiting shutdown that has prevented schools from hosting organized on-campus visits, the Trojans could still finish with one of the top recruiting classes in the country depending on how they close with those remaining prospects.
With that in mind, we've ranked the top 10 remaining recruiting targets for the Trojans based on our perspective of the program's lingering needs as well as the viability of landing the respective prospect. In some cases, a prospect who would rank near the top of the list on talent alone is bumped down a few spots based on the Trojans' outlook in their recruitment. In other cases, the sheer potential value they hold to this class factored in most heavily to the ranking. We explain our thought process thoroughly for each selection.
Without further preface, here's our list:
1. 5-star DE Korey Foreman
This one is obvious. If the Trojans can convince the top national prospect to stay home and come to USC, it's a major boost to an already impressive recruiting class and strongly reinforces the improved job the staff has done landing key in-state prospects this cycle.
But that's a major "if."
Georgia is surging in Foreman's recruitment after he joined fellow 5-star DL prospect Maason Smith and Bulldogs QB commit Brock Vandagriff for a makeshift unofficial visit to Athens, Ga., two weekends ago.
Foreman's recruitment has already had many twists and turns, though, and it stands to reason there could be more over the final months leading up to the early signing period. So USC is certainly still very much in the mix here, and Foreman remains the storyline for Trojans recruiting.
2. 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia
A month ago Suamataia seemed a done deal to Oregon. The Ducks still project as the overwhelming favorite in his recruitment, but there is fresh buzz that USC is at least holding his attention -- if not gaining ground.
Suamataia would greatly bolster a Trojans' OL recruiting class that includes three present commits but only one 4-star prospect in OT Mason Murphy.
While the outside perception is that USC remains quite a long shot, the Trojans continue to recruit Suamataia as a top priority, and until a decision is announced otherwise his potential value to this class dictates that he remain high on this list.
