TrojanSports - Ranking the top 10 remaining targets for USC's 2021 recruiting class

It feels odd because USC has played only three games and high school football has yet to start in the state of California this year, but the NCAA's early signing period is just 18 days away -- starting Dec. 16.

As recent years have shown, the overwhelming bulk of prospects choose to seal their college decisions during that time -- USC signed just one recruit on the traditional National Signing Day in February last year -- and that should especially be the case this year with the recruiting dead period (meaning no formal on-campus visits) extended until April).

That means the majority of the Trojans' 2021 recruiting class will be in place in less than three weeks.

USC presently sits No. 6 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 21 public commits, but as we've noted on our premium Trojan Talk message board we expect a couple of those to fall out. The final number for this class remains flexible and a moving target, but it should end up in the 25ish range. That means USC should have around six more spots to work with, give or take.

So the Trojans likely won't be able to sign every player on this list, but these are who we believe to be the top 10 remaining targets for the program -- ranked in order.

There are always surprises -- there already has been several this recruiting cycle, like USC beating out Oklahoma and others for 4-star cornerback Prophet Brown, or flipping Notre Dame 4-star cornerback commit Philip Riley only to see him switch back to the Fighting Irish a few weeks later.

So don't be surprised if the final Trojans 2021 class includes a prospect who is not known to be on the public radar at this point, but this is a good working list based on our research and intel.

Also, two areas of need for the Trojans that may not necessarily be filled by this recruiting class are defensive line and linebacker -- we don't have any active uncommitted linebacker leads on this list, for instance, and the top defensive line targets are at the center of major national recruiting battles that could turn out any which way. Expect USC to patiently monitor the NCAA Transfer Portal and leave room to try to bring in a player or two at those key positions down the road.

With that said, here are the Trojans' top 10 2021 targets, ranked based on priority: