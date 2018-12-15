For the first time since 2011, USC’s roster will be made up of five consecutive full recruiting classes. While that should mean there’s flexibility with the upcoming haul, the accumulation of defections and lack of player development have created serious depth issues at certain spots on both sides of the ball.

Fortunately for the Trojans, they have room to sign 25 players and can blueshirt up to five more if they so choose, though they’re having a hard-enough time addressing their most pressing holes. (Thus, the wave of last-minute offers to lesser-known prospects.) It’s the byproduct of a 5-7 season (and 1-5 finish), an incomplete coaching staff, and a head coach whose status beyond next season is unknown.

With Early Signing Day approaching, and the biggest visitor weekend in progress, we rank each position group in terms of need in the 2019 class, while listing how many players USC should aim to sign at every spot and the top remaining targets still in play.