Ranking which USC transfer additions will make the biggest impact in 2021

Few programs have benefitted more from the NCAA transfer portal this year than USC. Sure, it goes both ways. The Trojans lost linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, running backs Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr and others to the portal. But they also brought in seven intriguing additions to more than offset the losses while addressing some obvious needs. Some of those transfer pickups made their debut in the spring -- RB Keaontay Ingram, S Xavion Alford and WR K.D. Nixon -- while the rest -- DT Ishmael Sopsher, WR Tahj Washington, TE Malcolm Epps and S Chris Thompson Jr. -- will join the mix this summer. We rank those seven additions in terms of who is most likely to have the greatest on-field impact in 2021:

1. RB Keaontay Ingram

Running back Stephen Carr's move to the transfer portal last week came as further indication of where the Trojans' RB picture stands after the spring. It seemed a near consensus that Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram had been among the most impressive of USC's four active running backs and was a leading candidate for playing time as the Trojans try to work toward a 1A/1B tandem for the fall. It also seems likely that redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai, long a favorite of this offensive staff, will claim one of those spots. Carr was probably the most viable competitor to either Ingram or Malepeai but also likely stuck in the third position as of now, and with him moving on it leaves those two, junior Kenan Christon (who was not part of spring practice while competing in track) and freshman Brandon Campbell. So, our expectation is only further bolstered that Ingram and Malepeai will be the two lead backs if healthy, while Christon could be worked into some two-back sets as a speedy pass-catcher out of the backfield. (The Trojans tried more two-back alignments this spring). Also, it's important to note that USC's running back room has been riddled by injuries in recent years, so it's still likely all four of those backs contribute in some significant way at some point. But Ingram should be in prime position to build on the 2,326 combined rushing and receiving yards he totaled while at Texas. He showed both power and elusiveness during the spring while leaving a strong impression on fans during the spring showcase in the Coliseum with his dazzling 49-yard catch-and-run play in which he made more than a half dozen tacklers miss.

2. DT Ishmael Sopsher