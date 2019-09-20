Of course, for USC to give its season a much-needed jolt, it had to involve every bit of drama and tension conceivable Friday night. It couldn't come easily -- not for this team.

But the end result -- a 30-23 win over No. 10 Utah before a rocking Coliseum crowd -- does give these Trojans a chance (a chance) to follow through on embattled coach Clay Helton's promise of a special season ahead. Coming off that overtime loss at BYU last week, their response provides an opportunity and new life for Helton and this team, which is more than many pundits expected from this pivotal Pac-12 South showdown.

To that point, though, nobody could have expected it to unfold as it did.

Freshman backup QB turned starter Kedon Slovis was knocked out of the game on the second play with an apparent head injury. That thrust little-used No. 3 QB and one-time NCAA transfer portal tourist Matt Fink into the most meaningful action of his career with so much at stake for the Trojans.

And he delivered three touchdown passes -- including a 77-yard hookup with Michael Pittman for a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter. … Soon followed by a bad interception lofted down the right sideline on the run that set up a quick Utah touchdown to close the gap. … Followed later by bouncing a third-down pass to Pittman to force a punt with an ever-tenuous 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter.

All the while, though, the up-and-down, vulnerable yet vulturous Trojans defense was on its own wild ride.

A blocked field goal in the first quarter by Connor Murphy. … Followed by the usual assortment of containment breakdowns and third-down busts. … Followed by a goal line stand at the end of the second quarter as Palaie Gaoteote forced a fumble from Devin Brumfield on first-and-goal from the 2 that Greg Johnson recovered. … Mixed in with persistent tackling issues. … But also a third-and-goal sack by Isaiah Pola-Mao early in the fourth quarter to force a field goal and protect that 21-20 lead. … And right after that ensuing Fink bounced incompletion on third down, Drake Jackson's coralling of QB Tyler Huntley in the end zone for an intentional grounding safety brought some added cushion and momentum midway through the final quarter.

Got all that? The Trojans weren't done. Finally with a degree of control over the proceedings, Fink hit his favorite target -- Pittman -- in stride on third-and-8 for another long gain to set up a short, yet crowd-pleasing Markese Stepp touchdown plow into the end zone for a 30-20 lead with less than 7 minutes to play.

The Trojans had way too many penalties (11 for 117 yards), continued their tackling struggles, overpursued a mobile QB again leading to big scramble gains, etc. But they delivered those big plays in the biggest moments.

Fink probably took too many chances and paid for the one interception, he misfired on some other throws, etc. But he also completed 21 of 30 passes for 351 yards, 3 TDs and the 1 INT while stepping into a huge spotlight on a night when USC had -17 rushing yards through three quarters (while nonetheless continuing to refuse to use Stepp).

And Pittman was outstanding, hauling in 10 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown and providing a safety net to his close friend Fink, whom he supported as strong as any teammate during his transfer portal sojourn.

Less than a week after dropping a winnable game they badly needed, the Trojans played with great life Friday night while giving their season a major dose of it as well.

This wasn't the disciplined team Helton promised, and if USC is going to deliver on his pledge to make this a special season -- "mark my words," he said last Saturday -- well, it still has a lot of work to do. But it at least has that opportunity heading on the road to Washington next week.

This season will likely remain a rollercoaster, but on this night at least, it was kind of thrilling in a way that USC football hasn't often been of late.

