For the USC optimists, this season opener was supposed to be the celebrated introduction to the Trojans' new Air Raid offense. New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and his up-tempo, simplified scheme were supposed to unlock the potential in second-year starting QB JT Daniels.

And for a few moments Saturday, well, that plan was unfolding ideally.

But that would not be the story of this game -- not at all.

USC won 31-23 over Fresno State, but the offense stalled, Daniels committed a pair of turnovers in the red zone and on the second one -- a fumble on a hard sack -- he also saw the rest of his season put in serious jeopardy.

Daniels immediately clutched his right knee in obvious pain and was eventually helped to the sideline and carted to the locker room while not being able to put any weight on that leg.

Freshman backup Kedon Slovis took over and showed both his potential and his youth -- with a 41-yard strike to Tyler Vaughns that set up a 2-yard Vavae Malepeai touchdown two plays later, and then a bad interception downfield on a miscommunication with Michael Pittman on the next series.

But the Trojans didn't put this game all on Slovis' young right shoulder.

Velus Jones' 101-yard kickoff return touchdown before Slovis' second series gave USC a 24-13 lead, which bumped to 31-13 late in the third quarter on that Malepeai TD.

After Slovis' subsequent interception, the Trojans leaned more heavily on the rushing attack and asked the defense to do what it could -- which was just enough.

After USC questionably opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield and Slovis bobbled the snap and was tackled for a loss and turnover on downs, the defense gave up a back-breaking 36-yard completion on fourth-and-10 and look led to be in trouble. But safety Isaiah Pola-Mao darted in front of the targeted receiver in the end zone and made a game-saving interception with 1:45 left to protect that 31-23 lead.

It was enough this time to hold on for the win, but it sure wasn't pretty.

And this certainly wasn't the heralded arrival of Harrell's high-scoring offense or the launch point for a big sophomore season for Daniels. It's unclear if he's played his last snap this fall.

This was not the opener USC was hoping for, even if it ended in a win. And the narrative totally shifts now heading into Week 2 -- how it shifts depends on how much trust the staff truly has in Slovis moving forward.

Check back for full coverage after postgame interviews: