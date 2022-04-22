RB Austin Jones riding momentum into spring game: 'He has been ball-ing'
On consecutive days in January, USC landed of pair of veteran, established running backs from elsewhere in the Pac-12 in transfers Austin Jones (Stanford) and Travis Dye (Oregon).Jones made his ann...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news