RB Bijan Robinson after visit: I've always been a fan of USC
Bijan Robinson took his official visit to USC over the last few days and he had a great time.Good enough to land the four-star running back? Too early to tell but the Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe stand...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news