RB Jordan Wilmore de-commits from USC
Jordan Wilmore's recruitment felt like it was trending this way, but the 3-star running back from Lawndale High School made it official Monday with a tweet announcing he's de-committing from USC.
Wilmore had been committed to the Trojans since the summer and was the first running back in the class. USC would later add 3-star speedster Kenan Christon (Madison HS/San Diego), who made it official on Early Signing Day.
USC needs two running backs in this class, though, and now must try to sway another prospect late.
"I would like to thank the God because none of this would be possible without him. I'd like to thank the previous staff and current staff for recruiting me," Wilmore posted on Twitter. "But I would like to announce that I am DECOMMITTING from the University of Southern California today and opening up my recruitment. God bless and have a great evening."
No interviews please...🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Msc6ll0SV9— Jordan Wilmore (@thee5ivester) January 15, 2019
It's unclear what factor Kliff Kingsbury's abrupt departure after a month-plus as offensive coordinator had on Wilmore's decision.
Before Kingsbury was hired in December, and while Wilmore was still going through his state playoff run with Lawndale HS, he said he didn't have any in-home visits set up while most of the rest of the class was meeting with the staff at that time.
TrojanSports.com later heard that Kingsbury made one of his first visits as offensive coordinator to Lawndale to see Wilmore, but it's unclear how he felt throughout that change in offensive style and now with the future of the USC offense again unknown.
It was also perhaps telling that USC made a late offer in December to JUCO running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who would sign with Oklahoma on Early Signing Day.
Wilmore took an official visit to Boise State earlier this fall and also just visits Utah, which he planned to do all along because both schools had been recruiting him for a long time.
Back to the basics🥳 pic.twitter.com/iDOFHsKd5F— Jordan Wilmore (@thee5ivester) January 14, 2019
It certainly seems his visit with the Utes last weekend resonated with him.
Wilmore also received a late offer from UCLA last week, perhaps putting the Bruins in the mix as well.
Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from the University of California Los Angeles🐻 #4sup pic.twitter.com/OrnGLstxXZ— Jordan Wilmore (@thee5ivester) January 10, 2019