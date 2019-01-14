Jordan Wilmore's recruitment felt like it was trending this way, but the 3-star running back from Lawndale High School made it official Monday with a tweet announcing he's de-committing from USC.

Wilmore had been committed to the Trojans since the summer and was the first running back in the class. USC would later add 3-star speedster Kenan Christon (Madison HS/San Diego), who made it official on Early Signing Day.

USC needs two running backs in this class, though, and now must try to sway another prospect late.

"I would like to thank the God because none of this would be possible without him. I'd like to thank the previous staff and current staff for recruiting me," Wilmore posted on Twitter. "But I would like to announce that I am DECOMMITTING from the University of Southern California today and opening up my recruitment. God bless and have a great evening."