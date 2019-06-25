A month ago, USC was well positioned and likely in the lead for 2020 3-star all-purpose back Ty Jordan (West Mesquite High School/Mesquite, Texas).

But by the time he arrived for his official visit last weekend, the Trojans had some work to do again, as Jordan's previous Tennessee official visit had made a major impression upon him.

It sounds like his subsequent trip to USC has only made his ultimate decision even tougher -- meaning his Los Angeles experience was an impactful one as well.

"Both programs impressed me. Had a great time at both places and learned a lot more about their program and community," Jordan told TrojanSports.com.

Asked if his decision is now more difficult, he said: "Yes, but that’s expected when you are dealing with recruiting. It was never gonna be easy."

