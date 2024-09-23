RB Woody Marks making an all-around impact for USC

Lincoln Riley had just two days earlier praised how running back Woody Marks has proven dependable in every regard -- as a rusher, as a route runner and pass-catcher, as a blocker, etc.
But on Saturday at Michigan, Marks made one of the plays of the game doing none of those things.
USC was looking to recover from a devastating 42-yard pick-6 from Miller Moss into the hands of star cornerback Will Johnson, which put the Wolverines up 20-10 late in the third quarter and amplified the pressure on the Trojans.
Three plays later, Marks broke through the defense for a 65-yard run all the way to the Michigan 2, but that was not his defining moment Saturday -- that would come moments later.
On third-and-goal, Moss had the ball knocked from his hand for a fumble, and Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was rumbling the other way with a lot of open field ahead of him. Marks not only chased down Grant, but had the headiness to realize the big defensive lineman wasn't a natural ball-carrier and plucked the football right back for the Trojans.
Two plays later, USC was in the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Moss to Jay Fair and had swung momentum for the moment, eventually taking its first lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Had the Trojans held on to win, Marks' clutch contribution would have been of the stories of the game, but even in the wake of the 27-24 loss, it deserves to be highlighted as the latest example of the redshirt senior's all-around impact so far this season.
"It was an awesome play. Just the fight," Riley said of Marks. "I mean, it's what I would expect out of anybody in our locker room. ... So again, the question earlier about why I believe in the locker room -- plays like that."
Marks rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries Saturday and added 5 catches for 40 yards.
For the season, the Mississippi State transfer is up to 271 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry along with 11 catches for 86 yards.
Yes, for the third year in a row Riley and the Trojans have hit on an impactful transfer running back (and four years in a row if going back to Keaontay Ingram and the previous coaching staff).
"Yeah, he's impressive. His ability to catch the ball, his comfort level, he's a good route runner, he's a good enough player in the run game and in the pass pro game that there's not a lot of situations where you're like, 'We wouldn't like to have Woody in the game,'" Riley had said last Thursday. "So I think part of it is he creates opportunities by being a good solid player, being pretty productive in all phases.
"Backs that I'd compare him to, he's got some of the versatility that Travis Dye had here. He's a little bigger and thicker, build's a little bit different than Travis was. ... But Woody's a good player. He does a lot of things at a high level and again, I've just been impressed with his professional approach, just how versatile a player he is and how he's acclimated himself to our team and our locker room."
Marks, who played four seasons at Mississippi State, is over 2,000 career rushing yards now (2,154) with 225 receptions for 1,311 yards and 30 total touchdowns, and he looks to be on his way to a career year.
His highest rushing total was 582 yards in 2022, when he also averaged a career-best 5.2 yards per carry. He's on pace to well surpass both those numbers.
All the while proving himself to be one of the most integral catalysts for this Trojans team.