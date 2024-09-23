RB Woody Marks making an all-around impact for USC

Lincoln Riley had just two days earlier praised how running back Woody Marks has proven dependable in every regard -- as a rusher, as a route runner and pass-catcher, as a blocker, etc.

But on Saturday at Michigan, Marks made one of the plays of the game doing none of those things.

USC was looking to recover from a devastating 42-yard pick-6 from Miller Moss into the hands of star cornerback Will Johnson, which put the Wolverines up 20-10 late in the third quarter and amplified the pressure on the Trojans.

Three plays later, Marks broke through the defense for a 65-yard run all the way to the Michigan 2, but that was not his defining moment Saturday -- that would come moments later.

On third-and-goal, Moss had the ball knocked from his hand for a fumble, and Wolverines defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was rumbling the other way with a lot of open field ahead of him. Marks not only chased down Grant, but had the headiness to realize the big defensive lineman wasn't a natural ball-carrier and plucked the football right back for the Trojans.

Two plays later, USC was in the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Moss to Jay Fair and had swung momentum for the moment, eventually taking its first lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Had the Trojans held on to win, Marks' clutch contribution would have been of the stories of the game, but even in the wake of the 27-24 loss, it deserves to be highlighted as the latest example of the redshirt senior's all-around impact so far this season.

"It was an awesome play. Just the fight," Riley said of Marks. "I mean, it's what I would expect out of anybody in our locker room. ... So again, the question earlier about why I believe in the locker room -- plays like that."