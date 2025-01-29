Reaction to Annie Hanson stepping down from USC recruiting role

On Tuesday, USC executive director of football recruiting Annie Hanson announced she was stepping down to "honor my responsibilities as a mom to our new baby, Rock, and wife to my amazing husband, Zach."

Hanson, who is married to USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson, has worked for coach Lincoln Riley since his time at Oklahoma.

In her role with the Trojans, she was most visibly a point of contact and conduit to recruits and their families, organizing recruiting weekends and official visits, helping to coordinate recruits meeting with coaches after game visits, etc.

"While this decision wasn't easy, I'm filled with excitement for the continued growth of USC football and all that lies ahead for our program," Hanson wrote in her social media post. "These last eight seasons -- winning and chasing championships under Coach Riley's leadership -- have been incredibly rewarding. I've had the privilege of working alongside so many extraordinary people, and I'm deeply grateful for the excellence, togetherness, creativity, grit, and passion that define the Trojan Family.

"I am looking forward to supporting our team in an alternative role and will be cheering for our leadership team as they position our people and program for greatness. And while my days in college football aren't over, I want to thank every coach, coach's wife, teammate, mentor, player, recruit and family member who has been a part of our journey. A special thanks to our immediate family, who has made countless sacrifices to allow me to do what I love. I'm beyond grateful and excited for the next season ahead!"