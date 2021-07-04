Reaction: What four-star TE Keyan Burnett's decommitment means for USC

TrojanSports.com was able to ultimately confirm that Burnett had indeed backed off his USC commitment and reopened his recruitment.

Burnett, ranked the No. 7 tight end in the 2022 class, out of nearby Servite HS, had committed to the Trojans back in March, choosing USC over Arizona and Arizona State.

At that point, the Trojans effectively shut down their tight end recruiting, feeling they had found their guy for this class.

And Burnett was indeed an ideal fit for what USC is looking for at the position. A talented pass-catcher and athletic player for his size, he fits the mold of what the Trojans want at the Y position -- the spot presently manned by wide receiver Drake London.

So what does Burnett's decommitment ultimately mean for the program?

Well, time will tell.

First, it's certainly a setback to lose a talented local prospect. Second, given the timing and the fact that USC hasn't continued to recruit other tight ends, it's likely the Trojans don't look to replace him with another prospect at that position in this class.

That in itself is not a major blow for USC. The tight end depth chart is actually stacked right now with four-star Rivals100 freshman Michael Trigg and Texas transfer Malcolm Epps looking like the favorites to hold down that Y spot into the future. Epps has three more seasons of eligibility and Trigg hasn't even started his clock yet.

Additionally, USC has freshman Lake McRee and redshirt-sophomore Ethan Rae, a former four-star prospect who has been beset by injuries, at that spot as well, along with redshirt sophomore Jude Wolfe in line at the more traditional tight end role presently manned by redshirt senior Erik Krommenhoek.

The larger impact of Burnett's decommitment might ultimately be what it means for USC's pursuit of his high school teammate, four-star Rivals100 wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan is the Trojans' top WR target, but USC was already in a tight recruiting battle with Arizona for him. Servite QB Noah Fifita is committed to the Wildcats, and Fifita and McMillan are best friends. It now seems likely that Burnett will strongly consider Arizona as well -- the three took an official visit there together last month -- which would only tilt the balance in the Wildcats' favor more for McMillan.

Time will tell.

For now, USC has lost a very talented local prospect from its recruiting class. If that domino influences McMillan to head to Tucson, Ariz., then the Trojans will ultimately lose a lot more from this development.