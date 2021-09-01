Read USC athletic director Mike Bohn's letter to fans ahead of first game

USC athletic director Mike Bohn posted an open letter to Trojans fans on Wednesday ahead of the football team's season opener this Saturday vs. San Jose State.

In the letter, Bohn addresses the topics of health and safety protocols and that fans will be required to wear masks in the Coliseum; the decision not to allow on-campus tailgating for this first game but still allowing off-campus tailgating at the Coliseum; the Trojans Athletics Fan Advisory Board and other topics.

Read the full letter here or click on the tweet.