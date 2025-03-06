Elite CB commit Brandon Lockhart taking on role as active recruiter for USC

Rivals100 cornerback Brandon Lockhart is one of the headliners of a USC 2026 recruiting class that is presently ranked No. 1 nationally so far, but the local standout from Loyola HS would rather share that spotlight.

Lockhart, who has been committed to USC since October of 2023 and at this point says he isn't planning to visit any other schools the rest of this recruiting cycle, has taken on a leading role among the Trojans' commits in trying recruit more top-end commits to the program.

"I consider myself a big leader of the '26 class trying to bring in all these guys," Lockhart told TrojanSports.com while competing at the Rivals Camp Series LA regional on Sunday.

"We got all the commits, even the new guys [in a group text thread]. We add them, let them know about ourselves a little bit. In that group chat, we are just going after guys. We are trying to get everybody that we need. We don't want to go too overboard, but we're trying to get everybody that we need so we're all working as a group to build this class so we can hopefully a national championship."