Every week, TrojanSports.com will track the performances and collect the highlights of USC's 2023 and 2024 commits.

Catch up on the latest action from the Trojans' recruiting class here. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com unless otherwise noted.)

A lot of big-time recruits for USC had a bye this week, but there were still big games from LB Tackett Curtis, WR Ja'Kobi Lane, ATH/TE Kade Eldridge, ATH Aaron Butler, TE Joey Olsen and others.