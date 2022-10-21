Catch up on the latest action from the Trojans' recruiting class here. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com unless otherwise noted.)

Five-star QB Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS) – Threw 280 yards and 3 touchdowns (Won 52-27)

This was not Malachi Nelson’s best performance, but his team won decisively. It is interesting to see Nelson play without Makai Lemon. When Lemon is out of the game, which was for most of this game, he isn’t as comfortable as he usually is. Nelson did get into his groove and threw for three touchdowns including one that was a screen pass to Lemon.

Four-star WR Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos HS) – Pretty banged up in this game but played one offensive series that resulted in a big touchdown. He also had an interception on defense, where he pretty much shut down whoever he was covering.