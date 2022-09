Every week, TrojanSports.com will track the performances and collect the highlights of USC's 2023 and 2024 commits.

Catch up on the latest action from the Trojans' recruiting class here. (All stats credited to MaxPreps.com unless otherwise noted.)

Big games from QB Malachi Nelson, WRs Makai Lemon, Zachariah Branch and Ja'Kobi Lane, RBs A'Marion Peterson and Quinten Joyner, ATH/TE Kade Eldridge, DE Grant Buckey and new 2024 TE commit Joey Olsen.