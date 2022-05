Recapping the final day of the NFL draft for the Trojans

It was a quiet final day of the NFL draft for USC's interests.

Only one player was selected over the final four rounds Saturday, as running back Keaontay Ingram was drafted in the sixth round, No. 201 overall, by the Arizona Cardinals.

That meant just three draftees overall for the Trojans, following wide receiver Drake London at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the first round and edge rusher Drake Jackson in the second round (No. 61 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers.

It marks USC's second smallest draft class since also having three players selected in 2014, but ahead of the two-player draft class in 2020.