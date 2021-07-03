Recapping USC QB commit Devin Brown's eye-opening Elite 11 performance

MANHATTAN BEACH -- On the first night of the Elite 11 finals, when asked what he was hoping to show this week while competing amongst the top Class of 2022 quarterbacks in the country, USC commit Devin Brown had a simple answer.

"Just that I belong," he had said Wednesday night.

After four days of competition and drills, Brown left no doubt of that.

While Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik was ultimately named the Elite 11 MVP, Brown created steady buzz throughout the week and in the end, he was formally named one of the “Elite 11” out of the 20 QBs competing.

Part of that buzz might have also been that he didn't have the same national profile as some of the other QBs coming in, but that should surely change now.

"Man, he caught me off guard and I think everybody else as well. I didn't really know much about the kid before I came to this camp," said four-star Rivals100 wider receiver and top USC target Tetairoa McMillan. "I think he's one of the top performers out here, easily one of the best quarterbacks out here, and he definitely shocked me and shocked the world. His ability to read defenses, read coverages, see the holes, know his receivers, know what he wants, he has great IQ for the game. That's the reason 'SC wants him."

Jerrod Johnson, one of the Elite 11 coaches and a former star QB at Texas A&M, said much of the same.

"He walked in and he blew me out of the water this entire time," Johnson said afterward. "Honestly, our whole group is really good, I'd be happy to coach any of these guys anywhere in the country, but he's one of the top kids in the country and USC's getting a good one."

Brown, who is from Arizona but will play his senior season in Utah, committed to USC back on Sept. 19, less than three weeks after he was offered by the Trojans and really just as his recruiting stock was climbing. So there was no prolonged recruiting battle, and as something of a late bloomer, he hadn't been on the national radar for multiple years.

That's not to say he was off the radar by any means -- Rivals ranks him as the No. 9 pro-style QB and No. 174 overall national prospect -- but even still, many USC fans may have known less about Brown than the highly-ranked QBs from the Southern California area who are headed elsewhere for college. Again, though, that should change.

"He's going to frickin' ball in college. ... He's going to be an All-American," Klubnik said, interjecting into an interview with Brown as he walked by Saturday afternoon.

As for Brown's own assessment of the week, well, it goes back to that initial goal he stated of proving he belonged.

"I think I did just that. I think I was one of the top guys and can hang with any of the guys here," he said.