Recruiting check-in with four-star WR Malcolm Johnson
Rivals250 wide receiver Malcom Johnson announced a top 12 in March but his recruitment has been in a holding pattern since. In the video above, the Alexandria (Va.) St. Stephens & St. Agnes School star breaks down breaks down the schools that are jockeying for position, where he wants to visit later this year, when he wants to commit, and how track & field programs are influencing his decision.
:57- Schools that talk to him the most
1:30- South Carolina
2:03- Alabama
2:31- Auburn
3:07- Florida
3:48- LSU
4:21- Tennessee
5:10- Visits to Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan, Pittsburgh
7:10- Influence of track programs on his recruitment
7:42- Schools he wants to visit once the dead period is over
8:17- Lays out plan for his recruitment going forward, including decision timeline