TrojanSports - Recruiting Exit Interview: QB Miller Moss reflects on his path to USC

What surprised you the most about the recruiting process now that you're through it and can reflect on the experience?

Moss: "Honestly, for me it was just the amount of time that needed to be devoted to recruiting -- not to picking a school or trying to find out more about any individual program or whatever, but the time it required to just go through text messages, talk to coaches on the phone or writers and that kind of stuff. I remember one time I drove to Palm Springs and I was literally on the phone the entire ride. It was Coach [Chip] Kelly, Adam Gorney, whoever it was. Like, the entire time, and I remember thinking, I feel like I'm working a secretary job for myself. That was one thing that surprised me."

What's the closest you ever felt to picking a different school other than USC?

Moss: "Yeah, my sophomore year I went up to Michigan. I think it was March of my sophomore spring, and I remember sitting in Coach Harbaugh's office, I remember the night before talking to my mom about it. At that time I think I had like seven or eight offers. My process had kind of just started, and I was like, 'Mom, I think this is where I want to be.' We had kind of talked about it and got some advice from some people who had been through it before and they were like, 'Just wait until you get home. Wait until you talk to Alabama, USC, those guys and just kind of re-evaluate after that.' So I ended up just kind of holding off. Coach Harbaugh definitely put the pressure on."

Emily Kovner Moss (mother): "Yeah, Coach Harbaugh can be very persuasive in the moment. I was really proud of Miller because he was like 16 years old and had to be really strong and prioritize himself in the face of a seasoned expert who is very good at getting what he wants. That was definitely a moment. I think there was also a moment this past year where you were pretty close to pulling the trigger with Alabama."

Moss: "Yeah, when it really got down to it, me and Coach Sark (former Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian) and Coach Saban were talking almost every day. When Tua [Tagovailoa] got drafted, Coach Saban called me and was like, 'I can't wait to do this with you in four years.' They're obviously very, very good at what they do -- I don't think that's really a secret to anyone. ... But I did feel like we had a lot of information [by the time I made a decision]. I think at the point I committed, almost all of my quarterback class had been committed. I don't know if Caleb [Williams] was yet, but he was getting down to it. But I think we were the last two. I think Nuss [Garrett Nussmeier] had already committed at that point, so yeah, I did feel like we had a lot of information and I feel like I made my decision on my timeline, which I was happy with."

So how did you withstand that sales pitch from Nick Saban in the moment?

Moss: "I mean, it's tough because you want to go along with the narrative that he's kind of producing, but you also don't want to fully commit to anything. So he's saying, 'We can't wait to have you -- I'm so excited about you being here.' You're just kind of like, 'Yes, yes,' but you're not saying, 'Yes, I'm committing to you.' So you kind of just omit the word and go along with the narrative that he's kind of starting. That's just how you have to go along with it. You're not going to be, 'No, I'm not going to be there' to Coach Saban. And there definitely was a time when I thought I was. So those guys are obviously great at their job, but I would say you have to just, not play along, but you do have to play into what they're saying."