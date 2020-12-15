TrojanSports - Recruiting Roundtable: Perspective on USC's Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period hasn't had the traditional full-spotlight buildup it normally gets because most teams in college football are still playing, and in USC's case the Trojans are preparing for the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. But nonetheless, Wednesday is a huge day for every college football program, as most of the coveted prospects around the country will sign their National Letters of Intent and lock in their college plans. We have an in-depth breakdown of everything USC fans should be watching for Wednesday. Read that here. Meanwhile, the TrojanSports.com team held a roundtable discussion on the 10 biggest USC recruiting storylines. Here's how we see things entering Wednesday:

1. What's the storyline you're most interested in this Early Signing Period for USC?

Ryan Young: It almost seems a cop-out to say Korey Foreman, but it's clearly Korey Foreman. The Trojans have a legitimate chance to reel in a 5-star prospect who has been ranked between the No. 1 and No. 3 national recruit in this 2021 class. It literally doesn't get any bigger than that, and if USC can land the defensive end from Corona Centennial, it transforms this class from very good to maybe a top-5 national signing class. Of course, we aren't going to get this answer this week -- at least not if Foreman's plans go as hoped. He is signing with his school of choice Wednesday, but he doesn't plan to announce his decision until Jan. 2 during the live All-American Bowl presentation on NBC. I've said it elsewhere, I'll say it again here -- I won't be surprised by any outcome. It does seem like USC has done everything it can to maximize its recruiting pitch. The 5-0 season has helped greatly, the attacking style of the defense and the consistent sack numbers the Trojans have put up have gotten Foreman's attention. And USC has always had the appeal of proximity and comfort. But Foreman really likes Clemson. And he really likes the NFL experience of the Arizona State coaching staff. And he really wanted to play with fellow 5-star DL Maason Smith, who seems headed to either LSU or Georgia. It seems like USC checks the most boxes right now, but Foreman's recruitment has been full of twists and turns and we can only feel cautiously optimistic about the Trojans' chances until it's official (and public). Alec Simpson: The storyline I’m most interested in during this early signing period is the final decision of 4-star quarterback Jaxson Dart. Things certainly look good here for the Trojans and it will be intriguing to see where he officially announces Wednesday morning at 9:15 am PT on ESPN2. Dart is a quarterback prospect I’ve been high on even before he started his senior season at Corner Canyon HS (in Utah), and it’s been exciting to watch his recruitment take off the way it has in such a short timeframe. He went from a 3-star quarterback prospect to now being one of the top gunslingers in this 2021 class as the No. 5 dual-threat QB nationally. Dart reminds me a lot of current USC quarterback Kedon Slovis with his ability to stay calm in the pocket and go through his progressions amidst pressure coming at him from all angles. Things are definitely leaning USC for Dart and we will have a final answer Wednesday morning.

2. What's the most underrated storyline of the week?