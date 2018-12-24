While USC's offensive line recruiting in the 2019 class proved to be a challenge for the Trojans and remains ongoing, the staff has already gone to work on some key 2020 targets.

That included a recent offer and strong pitch to 3-star OT prospect Tosh Baker (Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.), who is drawing interest from some of the top programs in the country.

Michigan followed with the latest offer, giving Baker 13 in all, while Notre Dame is pursuing him as aggressively as any school.

But the message from USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno got Baker's attention, he told TrojanSports.com.