HARBOR CITY, Calif. -- USC offered local Narbonne High School safety Jared Greenfield two weekends ago, just in time to become a major contender in his recruitment as he released his top 5 list Wednesday.

The Trojans made the cut along with Arizona State, Cal, Oregon and Syracuse.

Speaking Tuesday night to TrojanSports.com, Greenfield explained why the USC offer was so significant to him.

"It was my first LA offer. I finally got an opportunity to stay in LA, so that's cool, be close to my family and stuff," he said. "It's always nice to have that opportunity. It's just like a dream, kind of. … I've always wanted an opportunity to stay in LA. It's the home team."

