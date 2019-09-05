Recruiting Rumblings: 2021 4-star Ethan Calvert recaps visit for USC opener
Among the notable visitors USC had at its season opener last weekend was 4-star 2021 athlete Ethan Calvert.
The Oaks Christian High School standout sat front row for the Trojans' 31-23 win over Fresno State and says he got a good vibe from USC's team dynamic during his time at the Coliseum.
"It was awesome. The school really felt like home and all the players seemed like they love where they are at," Calvert told TrojanSports.com.
USC is recruiting the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Calvert as an inside linebacker. He had 41 tackles, 3 sacks, an interception and 7 pass break-ups as a sophomore last fall, according to MaxPreps.
He has 11 offers, including LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska among a handful of Pac-12 schools.
The recruiting process for high school juniors really starts to take off after Sept. 1, when coaches are allowed to start contacting prospects from that class, so it's still very early in Calvert's recruitment. But he's very much on the Trojans' radar --and vice versa.
"I hear from coach [Clancy Pendergast] or coach [Johnny Nansen] usually, and they just tell me they like the way I play and that I would fit in great at 'SC," Calvert said. "I don't have a No. 1 yet, but 'SC is definitely one of my favorites."
Top 2021 DB set to be at USC for the Stanford game
Rivals150 2021 4-star prospect Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS) was one of the notable names expected to attend USC's season opener. That didn't happen, but he tells TrojanSports.com he'll be in the Coliseum this weekend for the Stanford game.
Wright was also on campus this summer for USC's TrojanMade Day, which was not a camp but simply time to spend around the coaches and learn more about the program.
"All my options are open right now, but they are a school I'm interested in," he said. "... I have always known so much about the school as it is so close to me."
Ranked the No. 10 athlete in the 2021 class, Wright is being recruited by USC as a DB. He says his options are "pretty even as of now."
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney talked to Wright a couple weeks ago about his interest in also checking out Notre Dame, and his acting role in the upcoming new Space Jam movie.
New offers ...
USC has extended a couple new offers in recent days, to 2021 4-star WR/TE Terrance Ferguson (Heritage HS/Littleton, Colo.) and 2020 3-star safety Nate Ritchie (Lone Peak HS/American Fork, Utah).
Ferguson, listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, has eight offers now, including the likes of Ohio State, Penn State and LSU. He's rated a Rivals200 4-star wide receiver in the 2021 class, but he says he plans to play tight end in college.
Ferguson talked to TrojanSports.com about the impact of receiving a USC offer.
After a great conversation with @CoachHarrellUSC @ScLenny I’m excited to say i’ve received an offer from @USC_FB #FightOn pic.twitter.com/g4PaIp2eHb— Terrance Ferguson (@Tf3four) September 4, 2019
