Among the notable visitors USC had at its season opener last weekend was 4-star 2021 athlete Ethan Calvert.

The Oaks Christian High School standout sat front row for the Trojans' 31-23 win over Fresno State and says he got a good vibe from USC's team dynamic during his time at the Coliseum.



"It was awesome. The school really felt like home and all the players seemed like they love where they are at," Calvert told TrojanSports.com.

USC is recruiting the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Calvert as an inside linebacker. He had 41 tackles, 3 sacks, an interception and 7 pass break-ups as a sophomore last fall, according to MaxPreps.

He has 11 offers, including LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska among a handful of Pac-12 schools.

The recruiting process for high school juniors really starts to take off after Sept. 1, when coaches are allowed to start contacting prospects from that class, so it's still very early in Calvert's recruitment. But he's very much on the Trojans' radar --and vice versa.

"I hear from coach [Clancy Pendergast] or coach [Johnny Nansen] usually, and they just tell me they like the way I play and that I would fit in great at 'SC," Calvert said. "I don't have a No. 1 yet, but 'SC is definitely one of my favorites."

