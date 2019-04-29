Rising 2021 cornerback Jaylin Davies is set to have a much brighter spotlight on him this fall with former Mater Dei High School cornerback teammates Elias Ricks and Darion Green-Warren announcing this week they're leaving the school to help facilitate their desires to graduate early.

USC, meanwhile, has already seen what it needs to see of Davies, whom the Trojans offered late last week.



Davies went in-depth with TrojanSports.com about his USC offer and where his recruitment stands.