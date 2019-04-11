For the second time in as many weeks, USC has offered a 2021 quarterback from Texas, as the Trojans continue to recruit the Lone Star State aggressively.

Behren Morton is still a high school sophomore, but he's already established himself with a couple of impressive seasons for Eastland High School in Eastland, Texas.

He passed for 2,435 yards, 18 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions last fall while rushing for 146 yards and 4 TDs (according to MaxPreps), and USC has jumped in early on his recruitment.

Morton's first offer came from Texas Tech prior to his sophomore season while Tulsa was his other offer before the Trojans got involved Thursday.

"It was very exciting. Very honored to be recognized by them," Morton told TrojanSports.com. "[I] look forward to coming down and checking things out."