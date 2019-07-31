Miller Moss, a 4-star 2021 quarterback from Bishop Alemany High School, was just at USC in June when he attended one of the program's elite camps and landed his Trojans offer.

So it speaks to his interest level that he was already back on campus again Monday to spend more time with the coaching staff before everyone gets busy with preseason camp.

"USC has always been a school that I thought I would consider closely down the line. So once I was able to get the offer I wanted to start building that relationship as soon as possible," Moss told TrojanSports.com.

"I really hadn't spent time around that coaching staff. Coach [Clay] Helton I had been around a little bit, but I really wanted to start getting to know coach [Graham] Harrell and coach Helton further and just the whole staff."

Moss, ranked the No. 11 pro-style QB in the 2021 class, spent the whole morning at USC before having to head to his high school practice.

