Jaydon Blue, a 4-star 2022 running back from Houston, Texas, has been piling up marquee offers over the last couple weeks.

USC jumped in the mix in late March with an offer, and the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma, Penn State, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech have all followed with offers as well.

The Trojans' interest left an impression on Blue, though. He had recently talked to USC running backs coach Mike Jinks, who praised his film, and then a few days later he got back on the phone with him and received the offer.

"It was shocking," Blue told TrojanSports.com. "It felt great because USC is a great school and of course Reggie Bush went there and that’s what most people compare me to."

Blue rushed for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging a robust 7.9 yards per carry, in 10 games for Klein Cain High School last fall, according to MaxPreps. He had 15 catches for 108 yards.

USC, of course, just landed a major running back commit out of the Houston area from 2021 4-star prospect Brandon Campbell and the Trojans will continue to recruit the state of Texas aggressively with the majority of their staff having ties there.