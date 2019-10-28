Jovantae Barnes is just a sophomore at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nev., but he's already piled up eight offers early in his recruitment, including one from USC last week.

Speaking with TrojanSports.com, he recounted that moment and his reaction.

"I was at lunch eating and I got the message from [assistant coach David Hill]. I put all my food down and called my mom first and told her about the offer -- she was congratulating me and we prayed and thanked God for more blessings to come," Barnes said.