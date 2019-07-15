Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star 2021 prospect talks USC, top 5 list
Will Latu is a 4-star prospect in the 2021 class, meaning he still has well over a year before he has to make any decisions about his football future.
But Latu accelerated that process a bit last week when he released his top 5 list. USC made the list for the well-regarded safety from Bethel HS in Spanaway, Wash., along with Pac-12 counterparts Utah, Oregon State, Arizona State and in-state Washington.
In his tweet, Latu also teased that a commitment decision would be "coming soon."
He talked to TrojanSports.com about those schools he's considering, how USC fits into the mix and how he views his timeline for advancing his recruitment.
COMING SOON.... 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PbjyFbZPhh— Villiami F. Latu II 🇹🇴 (@vlatujr) July 12, 2019
"USC was my very first offer back in April my freshman year," Latu said. "[I] haven't visited there yet, but the fanbase and coaches love to stay in touch with me. They invited me to camps, which I should be attending. Coaches from USC came to our school this past school year and we had talks and laughs. …
"My coaches and 7v7 coaches [should] plan a visit sooner or later."
