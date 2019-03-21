Daniyel Ngata, a 4-star all-purpose back in the 2020 class, had heard from USC head coach Clay Helton previously, but he wasn't necessarily expecting an imminent Trojans offer.

Then he got a message Thursday to reach out after class to new USC running backs coach Mike Jinks, who told Ngata he was the kind of running back he looked for, that he now had an offer and that they'd talk more later in the evening about how he potentially fits into the program.

"I was real excited. I mean, [with] all the coaching changes, I've been talking to Coach Helton for probably a couple months now. It was really good that [they] finally gave the offer out," Ngata told TrojanSports.com soon after posting the news on Twitter. "... It was really just surprising."

