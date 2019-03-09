Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 23:22:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star ATH Mookie Cooper reacts to USC offer

Kwo7drqv1xe40j7bpvx0
Four-star 2020 athlete Teriyon "Mookie" Cooper visited USC on Saturday and left with an offer.
Rivals.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

Just a day after de-committing from Texas, 4-star 2020 athlete Teriyon "Mookie" Cooper was on campus at USC for an unofficial visit Saturday, taking in the Trojans' third practice of the spring.

And by the time he left, he had another offer to add to his ever-growing collection.

"This [is] probably one of the most beautiful places I ever been, and getting the offer was a surprise because I didn't think a school way out west would want to recruit a St. Louis kid. So I'm very blessed," he told TrojanSports.com on Saturday night.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}