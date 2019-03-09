Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star ATH Mookie Cooper reacts to USC offer
Just a day after de-committing from Texas, 4-star 2020 athlete Teriyon "Mookie" Cooper was on campus at USC for an unofficial visit Saturday, taking in the Trojans' third practice of the spring.
And by the time he left, he had another offer to add to his ever-growing collection.
"This [is] probably one of the most beautiful places I ever been, and getting the offer was a surprise because I didn't think a school way out west would want to recruit a St. Louis kid. So I'm very blessed," he told TrojanSports.com on Saturday night.
Blessed and Honored to be offered by USC ✌🏾#FightOn pic.twitter.com/UPMOAOEzuw— Mookie Cooper (@uheardof5) March 9, 2019
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news