Just a day after de-committing from Texas, 4-star 2020 athlete Teriyon "Mookie" Cooper was on campus at USC for an unofficial visit Saturday, taking in the Trojans' third practice of the spring.

And by the time he left, he had another offer to add to his ever-growing collection.

"This [is] probably one of the most beautiful places I ever been, and getting the offer was a surprise because I didn't think a school way out west would want to recruit a St. Louis kid. So I'm very blessed," he told TrojanSports.com on Saturday night.