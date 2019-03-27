One of the big developments on the recruiting front in recent weeks for USC has been its increased stature in the pursuit for 4-star Mater Dei High School cornerback Darion Green-Warren.

Green-Warren de-committed from Oklahoma earlier this month, after being pledged to the Sooners since July, and he's had a wave of renewed interest since re-opening his recruitment.

USC has done a good job getting his attention amidst that flurry, and Green-Warren was among the notable visitors Saturday for the Trojans' Elite Junior Day.

"Oh yeah, USC, they're in the mix. They're showing a lot of love to me, I've been talking to their coaches," Green-Warren told TrojanSports.com. "And it's California -- California is one of the best places to be, I love California. So that's always a huge factor."

