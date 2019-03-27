Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star CB Darion Green-Warren recaps USC visit
One of the big developments on the recruiting front in recent weeks for USC has been its increased stature in the pursuit for 4-star Mater Dei High School cornerback Darion Green-Warren.
Green-Warren de-committed from Oklahoma earlier this month, after being pledged to the Sooners since July, and he's had a wave of renewed interest since re-opening his recruitment.
USC has done a good job getting his attention amidst that flurry, and Green-Warren was among the notable visitors Saturday for the Trojans' Elite Junior Day.
"Oh yeah, USC, they're in the mix. They're showing a lot of love to me, I've been talking to their coaches," Green-Warren told TrojanSports.com. "And it's California -- California is one of the best places to be, I love California. So that's always a huge factor."
Lions Don’t make pacts wit men.....— Darion Green-Warren (@gogettadarion) March 25, 2019
@iman_marshall8 said it best “Im a Animal” pic.twitter.com/9dUrQhtGYJ
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news