Hunter Washington, a 4-star Rivals250 cornerback from Katy, Texas, says he's hearing from USC's recruiting staff often, but perhaps even more important is what he's heard from a couple of Trojans corners.

Washington, who competes with the FAST Houston 7-on-7 team, said he got to know USC corner Chris Steele when he worked with the squad in the past, and he's also been in touch with Dorian Hewett, who the Trojans recruited from Houston, Texas.

"I know they play a lot of young DBs, like Chris Steele. I know Chris Steele, he played with FAST [Houston], I got in touch with him. And [Dorian Hewett] from North Shore, me and him talked over the phone, telling me I need to come out there," Washington said.

"They say how they do as a family, stuff like that, and that's what I like to hear."

Washington, who is ranked the No. 11 CB and No. 148 overall prospect in the 2021 class, says he does indeed plan to make a trip out to USC with his family sometime around March.

It will be his first Trojans visit, and that he is bringing his family with him is a sign of his legitimate interest.