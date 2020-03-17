Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star Ceyair Wright on his Donte Williams connection
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here. For past subscribers, start here and sign in.**
With 28 offers and interest from some of the biggest programs across the country, 2021 4-star cornerback Ceyair Wright is one of the most sought-after prospects in this recruiting class.
And he's mostly staying tight-lipped about which of those schools have intrigued him the most so far, but like many other local defensive backs in the area he did acknowledge that USC's hiring of CBs coach Donte Williams away from Oregon was significant for him.
"Yeah, definitely. It's somebody coming in that I'm comfortable with, somebody that I like, somebody that ... me and him have a great relationship, so it's really exciting to have him right around the corner from me," said Wright, who attends school down the road at Loyola High School.
Wright said it was probably the day after Williams was officially hired that he reached out to him to make it clear he wanted him at USC, just as he had at Oregon.
"Me and him had a great relationship previously so it's really exciting to have him coming into my hometown now that he's coaching here," Wright said. "I went up [to Oregon] when I was a freshman and that was the first time I ever got to talk to him, so ever since then I've talked to him pretty consistently. Now he's at USC so it's really exciting for sure. ...
"I've talked to him a lot [since the move], actually. He's excited to be out here and he's like, 'Now you don't have to come up on a flight to get to me. I'm right around the corner from your house.'"
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news