With 28 offers and interest from some of the biggest programs across the country, 2021 4-star cornerback Ceyair Wright is one of the most sought-after prospects in this recruiting class.

And he's mostly staying tight-lipped about which of those schools have intrigued him the most so far, but like many other local defensive backs in the area he did acknowledge that USC's hiring of CBs coach Donte Williams away from Oregon was significant for him.

"Yeah, definitely. It's somebody coming in that I'm comfortable with, somebody that I like, somebody that ... me and him have a great relationship, so it's really exciting to have him right around the corner from me," said Wright, who attends school down the road at Loyola High School.

Wright said it was probably the day after Williams was officially hired that he reached out to him to make it clear he wanted him at USC, just as he had at Oregon.

"Me and him had a great relationship previously so it's really exciting to have him coming into my hometown now that he's coaching here," Wright said. "I went up [to Oregon] when I was a freshman and that was the first time I ever got to talk to him, so ever since then I've talked to him pretty consistently. Now he's at USC so it's really exciting for sure. ...

"I've talked to him a lot [since the move], actually. He's excited to be out here and he's like, 'Now you don't have to come up on a flight to get to me. I'm right around the corner from your house.'"