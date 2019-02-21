It’s too early to say really how many scholarships USC will have available for the Class of 2020 and how many defensive backs will be needed. Both numbers will be on the lower end after the Trojans stuffed their 2019 class with DBs they just started recruiting in the winter.

While that more than met their immediate roster needs, it might compromise their efforts in the coming cycle.

One prospect they were drawn to prior to their signing-day splurge in the secondary was Arizona product Jacobe Covington. The 4-star DB, rated as a safety but recruited by USC primarily as a corner -- “they know I could play both,” he said -- measured in at 6-1, 190 at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp at Cerritos College on Sunday. Afterward, he told TrojanSports.com he plans to visit USC’s campus this spring to see where things stand exactly.

“I was actually going to get back in touch with them,” Covington said. “I haven’t been talking to them that much.”

Soon after being hired as USC’s new defensive backs coach in December, Greg Burns stopped by Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Ariz., and relayed to Covington that his offer is still on the table.

“Cool guy. We didn’t really talk much because I was in the weight room, but I trust him,” Covington said. “He sounded like a trustworthy guy.”

Covington’s plan in the coming weeks is to visit USC during spring practice, perhaps with 5-star teammate Kelee Ringo, and then set up an official visit for later in the year.

“It’s a great program, in a great city,” he said. “It’s special. I know it’s special over there.”

His main frame of reference is a visit to the Coliseum for USC’s win over Colorado last October. Covington would earn an offer on the trip while envisioning himself running out the tunnel in cardinal and gold.

“I looked at the place and you just know,” he said. “The stadium is special.”